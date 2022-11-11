NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Has ‘No Doubt’ Kyrie Irving is Not Antisemitic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he has “no doubt” that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic, but also said the player has a “process” he needs to undergo.

Silver delivered his public proclamation after a meeting with the player who has been under scrutiny for posting a video to a movie based on an antisemitic book published by a black group claiming they are the “true Israelites.”

“It’s something I’ve been very involved in. It’s obviously an incredibly unfortunate situation,” Silver said of the Irving situation, according to the New York Times’ Sopan Deb.

“I personally, based on what he said directly to me, have no doubt that he’s not antisemitic,” Silver added, “but I think there’s a process that he’s going to now need to go through. I think he understands that and incidentally, it’s now with the Nets who are working with specifics.”

Adam Silver in Washington today, speaking publicly about Irving: "I personally, based on what he said directly, to me have no doubt that he’s not antisemitic but I think there’s a process that he’s going to now need to go through." pic.twitter.com/mtnJB3F8Wo — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 10, 2022

Irving has faced a stiff round of recriminations for posting the video.

Firstly, the team suspended him on Nov. 3 for what was reported as a five-game period for refusing to categorically say he stands against antisemitism. The suspension came on the heels of a tweet he posted touting a movie based on an antisemitic book.

The team later added that Irving would have to meet six conditions to return to the team, hinting that his suspension could last longer than five games.

The team reportedly told the player that he would have to meet these conditions:

Apologize and condemn the film he promoted

Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes

Complete sensitivity training

Complete antisemitism training

Meet with the ADL and Jewish leaders

Meet with team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the situation

After that, Nike announced on Nov. 4 that it suspended the NBA player, who has been suspended by his team for what they called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Oregon-based company said at the time. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

Since then, Nike co-founder Phil Knight said that it isn’t likely that the sportswear giant will ever renew its relationship with Irving.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston