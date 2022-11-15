NBA Sued by Fired Refs Who Refused Covid Vaccine on Religious Grounds

A group of three referees has sued the NBA for requiring the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment and refusing their religious exemption requests.

Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips filed their suit Monday in a Manhattan federal court, saying that their religious exemption requests fell short of the leagues “high standard” for approval, Reuters reported.

The three refs say their refusal to take the vaccine led to their suspensions during the 2021-22 season.

The trio also says that the league has refused to reinstate them despite dropping the vaccine requirement for the 2022-23 season.

“Had the NBA not taken upon itself to force faith-based conscientious objectors to adhere to secular norms, none of plaintiffs’ complained-of injuries would have manifested,” the filing states. “In sum: Plaintiffs were persecuted.”

The filing alleges that the NBA violated the federal civil rights and human rights laws of New York and New York City. In addition, they seek back pay, punitive damages for harm to their reputations, and compensation for pain and suffering.

The three also say they are long-time refs, not new hires. Mauer has worked for the league for 35 years, Phillips for 19, and Ayotte for 17.

The case is Ayotte v National Basketball Association et al, filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-09666.

