Ravens Lineman Says UVA Shooting Shows ‘How Much Work Must Be Done to Rid Our Society of Gun Violence’

Baltimore Ravens lineman Morgan Moses reacted to the shooting that killed three on the University of Virginia (UVA) campus by suggesting it highlighted “how much work must be done to rid our society of gun violence.”

Moses went to UVA, where he played football, FOX News reported.

Moses reacted to the shooting by saying:

My heart and condolences go out to the University of Virginia community and all the families who have been affected by Sunday night’s tragedy. What happened at my alma mater not only saddens me, but once again reaffirms how much work must be done to rid our society of gun violence. With yet another senseless shooting, we lost some great young men in the making — young men with futures, young men who have the ability and desire to create positive change in today’s world. I firmly believe that we must commit to pulling together as one so our country — especially in places of learning — becomes a safer place.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting suspect, former UVA player Christopher Darnell Jones, allegedly used a handgun to open fire by UVA’s Gilbreath garage.

Two individuals were wounded and three killed in the attack. The three fatalities were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry.

Jones was arrested Monday in Henrico, VA:

Good evening, On behalf of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, please see the attached booking photo for Christopher Jones. -Henrico Police, Office of Public Affairs pic.twitter.com/OtubNmuX3p — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 14, 2022

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, gives Virginia a “B” for gun control stringency, noting the state has universal background checks, a red flag law, lost & stolen firearm reporting requirements, and some “assault weapon” restrictions, among other controls.

