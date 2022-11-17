Browns-Bills Game Imperiled by Giant Snowstorm

The Browns and Bills will be battling more than each other when they clash on Sunday. Or, should we say, if they clash on Sunday? That’s because the Week 11 tilt between the two AFC teams is currently threatened by a massive snowstorm expected to hit the Buffalo area beginning on Thursday night.
As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports:
Forecasts calling for snow totals of 3-to-6 feet by Sunday in Buffalo, including possible “thundersnow.” Last time snow forced NFL to move a game out of Buffalo was 2014, when Jets and Bills played that Monday night in Detroit. NFL monitoring storm, talking to Bills and Browns.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022
The game is scheduled to start at 1 PM EST at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on Sunday. In all likelihood, the game will be played. Though, there’s a strong chance it will not be played in Buffalo.
“On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency for portions of upstate New York, including the Buffalo area, to be in effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening,” Fox Sports reports.
The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the Buffalo area on Wednesday, including nearby Orchard Park, New York, where the NFL's Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday: https://t.co/cr2Osy1Tdr pic.twitter.com/2uCeMbzSQG
— Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 16, 2022
If reports of the storm’s severity are accurate -with snowfall possibly exceeding four feet – it’s hard to see how the league will choose to keep the game in Buffalo. Even if they get the field and seats cleared to a reasonable degree, the travel conditions in the city will likely pose a big risk to fans.
If the game cannot be moved to a different location, it will likely not be rescheduled, Fox News reports.
