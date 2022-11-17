Browns-Bills Game Imperiled by Giant Snowstorm

The Browns and Bills will be battling more than each other when they clash on Sunday. Or, should we say, if they clash on Sunday? That’s because the Week 11 tilt between the two AFC teams is currently threatened by a massive snowstorm expected to hit the Buffalo area beginning on Thursday night.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports:

The game is scheduled to start at 1 PM EST at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on Sunday. In all likelihood, the game will be played. Though, there’s a strong chance it will not be played in Buffalo.

“On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency for portions of upstate New York, including the Buffalo area, to be in effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening,” Fox Sports reports.

If reports of the storm’s severity are accurate -with snowfall possibly exceeding four feet – it’s hard to see how the league will choose to keep the game in Buffalo. Even if they get the field and seats cleared to a reasonable degree, the travel conditions in the city will likely pose a big risk to fans.

If the game cannot be moved to a different location, it will likely not be rescheduled, Fox News reports.