Netherlands Coach Tells Wife to Come to His Hotel Room After World Cup Win, ‘To Get Laid’

Louis van Gaal, head coach of the Netherlands national soccer team, made a sweet proposition to his wife, Truus, on the practice field Tuesday, which was caught on camera by reporters.

“But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid,” the 71-year-old coach said, after which Truus smiled and slapped him on the arm playfully.

Louis and Truus have been married since 2008.

Van Gaal, who is coaching the Netherlands for the third time, led his team to a victory over Senegal, 2-0, in their opening World Cup match on Monday. He was also manager of Manchester United from 2014-2016.

The coach announced in April his private battle with prostate cancer, and that 25 radiation treatments had been successful.

“I’ve been through everything. I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did,” he said.

Van Gaal has said that he will step down from the Netherlands national team after the 2022 World Cup. This year’s World Cup “is likely to represent the ‘last dance’ for a coach who has been at the forefront of the sport for three decades,” the Daily Mail predicted.

Truus is van Gaal’s second wife. His first wife, Fernanda Obbes, died of liver and pancreatic cancer in 1994.

“I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife,” van Gaal has said. “So that’s just part of life.”

“(I) as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences,” he concluded.

Van Gaal has been supportive of fans boycotting this year’s World Cup, citing Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community as their reasons. “I think they are right because they believe in that, so no problem with that,” Van Gaal said last week.

He also condemned the world football’s governing body earlier this year, calling their decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar “ridiculous”.

“I think you have to play in football countries. (They have) more experience with everything,” he said.

The Netherlands will play Ecuador on Friday.