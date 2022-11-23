Qatari World Cup Officials Trample Rainbow Flag of Brazil’s Pernambuco Region After Mistaking it for LGBTQ Flag

Qatari officials caused an uproar Tuesday after mistaking the rainbow flag of the Brazilian State of Pernambuco as a gay pride flag and throwing it to the ground and trampling it.

Witnesses said that Qatari officials were incensed by the flag after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the World Cup, according to the news website g1.

Qatari authorities reportedly took a Pernambuco flag from the Brazilian representatives in Lusail Stadium, Doha. Journalist Victor Pereira said that local authorities took the flag, threw it on the ground, and then stomped on it.

According to journalist Victor Pereira, who shared the controversial video, he was even forced to delete another record that showed local law enforcement agents throwing the flag to the ground and stepping on it.pic.twitter.com/YkJ8r9cCO9 — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) November 22, 2022

As g1 noted, the Pernambuco flag has no connection to the gay agenda at all.

“The rainbow on the flag of Pernambuco symbolizes the union of all Pernambuco and makes reference to the diversity of those who came together around an ideal. It has been present on the state flag since 1817, the year of the Pernambuco Revolution, which made Pernambuco independent from Portugal for 70 days,” g1 reported.

“In the beginning, the arch was red, yellow and white, symbolizing the beginning of a new era, of peace, friendship and unity. In 1917, it changed to red, yellow and green,” the site added.

Along with a rainbow, the State of Pernambuco flag also includes the sun’s symbology, a blue field to represent the sky, a white area to denote peace, and a Christian cross to represent the religious faiths of the residents.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston