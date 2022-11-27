Pittsburgh defensive lineman Devin Danielson became a viral sensation on Saturday after a sideline tirade that saw him repeatedly smash his own helmet into his head, leaving his teammates with looks of shock and pain on their faces.

Making the sideline eruption even more bizarre, Pittsburgh was not losing when Danielson exploded. They actually had a lead in a game against Miami that they won easily and were never seriously challenged. It is unknown what Danielson was angry about. The tirade occurred in the middle of the fourth quarter in a game they won 42-16. Pittsburgh linebacker Tyler Wiltz appeared to try to reason with Danielson, but that did not work. Linebacker Deslin Alexandre attempted to reason with Danielson, but this also failed.

The reactions from the PITT sideline are pretty priceless. A mixture of befuddlement and horror that was probably shared by most who witnessed the wild scene. Pittsburgh has lost four games this year. If Danielson reacts this badly during a blowout win, how did his head survive those losses?