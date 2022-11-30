Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the 19-year-old son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested on Wednesday for charges related to child pornography.

The Gainsville Police Department reportedly arrested Kitna on Wednesday on “two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography,” according to ESPN. He will appear in court on Thursday morning to hear charges against him.

“The five charges, which need to be formalized by the state attorney’s office, are second-degree felonies that could result in a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000,” noted ESPN. “Kitna has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

University of Florida Athletic Association said in a statement that the program was “shocked and saddened to hear” of the news.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the statement said. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.”

The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release that they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that a member of the social media platform Discord had distributed child sexual abuse material. Kitna reportedly told police he thought the images were “legal” because he found them online. Three more images of child porn material were found on Kitna’s device.

Jalen Kitna’s father, Jon Kitna, played quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys. He retired in 2012 before having a brief stint as a backup on Christmas Eve, 2013.