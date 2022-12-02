Jalen Kitna Dismissed from Florida Football Team Following Arrest for Child Porn

Jalen Kitna, the 19-year-old son of former NFL player Jon Kitna, has played his last down for the Florida Gators. The school announced on Friday that they dismissed Kitna from the team after his arrest for sending child pornography over Discord back in June.

The university suspended Kitna immediately after becoming aware of the arrest and allegations against him on Wednesday. After learning more about the “extremely serious charges” against the player, the school took the next step of dismissing him to show they have “zero tolerance” for this type of behavior.

Kitna was released from jail on $80,000 bond after spending nearly 24 hours behind bars. Under the terms of his release, Kitna is to have no unsupervised access to minors and no internet access whatsoever.

“His parents, Jon and Jennifer Kitna, promised Judge Meshon Rawls that they would supervise their 19-year-old son at home in Burleson, Texas. Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, serves as a high school coach in Burleson,” ESPN reports.

“A redshirt freshman, Jalen Kitna appeared in four games for the Gators this season, completing 10 of 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.”