Report: Male Hockey Player Sends Female to ER with Concussion During NHL-Sponsored ‘All-Trans’ Tournament

Last month the National Hockey League celebrated a transgender hockey tournament for trans “women” to play against natural-born female competitors. Unfortunately, that tournament reportedly ended with a female player being seriously injured by a trans “woman.”

The NHL rushed to its Twitter account on Nov. 22 to gush over the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Despite the hype before the tournament, there has been a startling lack of coverage of what actually happened that day. It was as if the tournament’s supporters, the hockey media, and the NHL were happy to ignore the whole event past the virtue-signaling support for it ahead of time.

Perhaps that shouldn’t be surprising after reading the account of the event published in Quillette by Jonathan Kay.

By Kay’s reading of the tournament, the whole thing was an “exhibit A” example of why it is a bad idea to let men who claim to be women to play a highly physical sport against natural-born women.

We had our first ever All-Trans Draft Tournament this weekend. It was amazing. The hockey was fantastic, and the teams all well matched. The arena was just buzzing with trans joy for two solid days. — Team Trans Ice Hockey (@teamtranshockey) November 21, 2022

Kay noted that the 80 trans and non-binary players were split into six teams. But for some unexplained reason, Team Pink had all the biggest players made up of “trans women,” one of whom actually played college hockey as a male.

Breitbart readers may not be very shocked to find out that the team that won this tournament was Team Pink, the very team that had all the biggest players of men who claimed to be women. Team Pink blasted through all the teams with smaller, natural-born female players and, at one point, was even heard discussing whether or not to stop scoring, so it wasn’t so obvious that they were just physically too big and strong for the other teams to beat.

But, even worse, one of those Team Pink players seriously injured a natural-born female player who claims to be “FTM” (female-to-male transgender) from an opposing team.

Kay added a video to his report that shows Team Pink’s #90 who slammed into the woman, Team Black’s “FTM” #91, knocking her to the ice so hard that she smashed head-first into the boards.

The video can be seen here.

#91 later admitted that she sustained a serious injury to her head and neck. In a post-tournament post to social media, #91 wrote, “I am okay, [though] I was diagnosed with a concussion and muscle strains in my left neck, shoulder, and back.”

Kay ended his report with an important point: “Ignoring or hiding the importance of biological sex may align with the publicity needs of NHL executives and the ideological demands of trans activists. But it does a grim disservice to every female hockey fan who skates up to play.”

