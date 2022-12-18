Aqib Talib Named in $1M Civil Lawsuit over Shooting Death of Youth Football Coach

NFL player Aqib Talib has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of youth football coach Michael Hickmon, who was allegedly shot and killed by Talib’s brother, Yaqub, in August.

The lawsuit alleges that Aqib Talib was a chief instigator of the argument that resulted in the 43-year-old coach’s August 13 death. A warrant was quickly issued for Yaqub’s arrest, and he turned himself in to police in Lancaster, Texas, two days later.

A police report described the incident: “Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among the coaching staff and the officiating crew. During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation, and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male.”

Today at a little league football game a head coach was shot and killed his son is the QB on the team witnessed pic.twitter.com/hMTGiK0PDl — Kapepula (@Tchinga_Mokonzi) August 14, 2022

Witnesses of coach Hickmon’s tragic shooting claimed that former NFL player Aqib Talib started the fight just before the fatal shooting.

Aqib Talib’s lawyer has described the accusation of the NFL player’s involvement as “100% hogwash.”

Coach Hickmon’s family is seeking $1 million in punitive damages from the Talibs and Big XII Sports League that hosted the game where the shooting occurred.

Talib played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and the L.A. Rams over 12 seasons from 2008-2019. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl winner with the Broncos in 2015.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston