Brother of Ex-NFL Player Aqib Talib Surrenders to Police in Shooting of Youth Football Coach

The brother of ex-Denver Bronco and Los Angeles Rams player Aqib Talib turned himself in on Monday at a Dallas Police Station after a warrant for his arrest was issued in a murder case.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder as a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach who was shot on August 13 in Lancaster, Texas.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life and so he turned himself in today so that he would be able to say his side of the story,” Clark Birdsall, Talib’s attorney, told NBC.

The police were called over the weekend after Hickmon was shot.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the Lancaster PD said in a statement. “During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male.”

Today at a little league football game a head coach was shot and killed his son is the QB on the team witnessed pic.twitter.com/hMTGiK0PDl — Kapepula (@Tchinga_Mokonzi) August 14, 2022

Investigators say that witnesses placed Talib at the scene and said that the victim’s own son witnessed the incident.

The Twitter account “Texas Football Life,” posted a tweet memorializing coach Hickman, calling the shooting an “appalling tragedy.”

We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster pic.twitter.com/H9dIYjXEit — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 14, 2022

