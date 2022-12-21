WATCH: Patriots Fan Amazingly Remains Calm Despite Tirade from Crazed Raiders Fan

A New England Patriots fan deserves some sort of medal for remaining calm even as a woman in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey got up in his face, berating him for being a Patriots fan at Sunday’s game.

The Patriots took a hard loss to the Raiders on Sunday in one of the most bizarre plays ever seen. With the game tied, and no need to lateral, New England’s Jakobi Meyers tried to throw a lateral that was instead snagged by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones who then made a beeline straight for a touchdown, sealing the victory for the Raiders.

The bungled play is a thing of puzzlement to watch:

As if Pats fans didn’t have it bad enough watching that stunning loss play out before them, one fan got it doubly bad when a totally out-of-control Raiders fan singled him out in the stands.

One has a tiny suspicion that the Raiders fan was maybe just a tad under the influence when she continued to invade the Pats fan’s space while ranting, often inches from his face.

But throughout, the Patriots fan remained calm and did not push, scream, or attack this nut for her untoward behavior.

WATCH:

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

It has not been completely verified, but a fellow named Jerry Edmond has claimed to be the even-tempered Patriots fan and even claimed he’d never even been to an NFL game before.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words. I’m the Patriots fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women so I kept my cool,” Edmond wrote.

I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words . I’m the Patriots fan in the video , my name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game . I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women so I kept my cool — 🇹Jerry Edmond (@Duggie490) December 21, 2022

