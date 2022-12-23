Jets WR Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Betting on Sports

The NFL has suspended jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy Miles Austin for gambling on sports.

Though, the coach reportedly did not gamble on NFL games. Instead, it is believed that Austin violated the league’s prohibition on sports gambling by betting on other sports.

Austin was noticeably absent from the Jets Thursday night game against the Jaguars.

The suspension is indefinite, though Austin will be required to serve at least one year as per league specifications.

Austin enjoyed a stellar career as a player with the Cowboys. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth in 2006. His first two seasons in the league were unremarkable. Then, though, in 2009 and 2010, he burst onto the scene with back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards.

Austin totaled 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns over nine years with the Cowboys, Eagles, and Browns.

Austin joined the Jets coaching staff in 2021.