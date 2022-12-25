As the residents of Nashville, in particular, and Tennessee, in general, have been suffering rolling blackouts in the great 2022 Christmas storm, the NFL and the Tennessee Titans were given a waiver and allowed to keep the Titans’ Nissan Stadium at full power. And social media erupted in outrage.

The people of Tennessee are paying $500 million, and the city of Nashville is on the hook for another $760 million for the new stadium for the Tennessee Titans, but even as the people are intermittently left without power during one of the coldest weeks of the year, the Titans stadium blazes with lights and heat.

As the temperatures plunged, the Tennessee Valley Authority implemented rolling blackouts in Memphis and Nashville due to the strain on the power grid.

Due to continued unprecedented cold temps resulting in high power demand, TVA has directed local power companies to reduce load. Planned intermittent interruptions support system reliability. We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand. pic.twitter.com/gw5t2GMcLo — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 24, 2022

Residents were warned to turn off any unnecessary lights and electronic items and to conserve energy as much as possible. They were even warned against doing laundry.

Yet, the blazing neon lights of Nissan Stadium were still filling the night sky.

KWAM NewsTalk Memphis noted that the TVA was allowing the NFL and the Titans to maintain full power. At the same time, everyone else was urged to conserve energy and even lose their power entirely for short periods.

Memphis is under a mandatory rolling blackout and boil water advisory. Meanwhile, TVA is allowing the NFL to fully power Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Story below. #poweroutage #Titans #TVA #MLGW #Memphis — KWAM NewsTalk Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) December 24, 2022

Nashville’s Democrat Mayor John Cooper asked the NFL to postpone its game at Nissan Stadium.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the Titans to postpone their noon game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temp,” he said in a statement.

I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps https://t.co/J0XFq8euGB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

The Titans complied with the request to delay the game. But plenty of people still in the dark didn’t find much consolation in simply delaying a football game.

Many residents took to Twitter to report that their power was cut:

It is 20° in Memphis, TN & we are stuck in what is now a 6 hour "rolling blackout"… on Christmas Eve. Because of left-wing "climate change" lies & hysteria, necessary nat gas infrastructure needed to keep the power on hasn't been built. Fuck Democrats & their climate change. — H. F. (@MayBeHunterF) December 24, 2022

I feel like the rolling blackouts across Tennessee in zero degree weather two days before Christmas deserves some more news coverage. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 23, 2022

This is ridiculous. We have no electric or heat in #Tennessee with these intentional rolling blackouts for Christmas. Your energy policies are destructive and harmful for the American people. Are your lights out Joe? Do you have heat? Energy destruction.

America Last. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) December 24, 2022

Many more were furious that the NFL got to keep its power while everyone else froze in the cold:

Nah but you see the tourists are paying for that via reverse arbitrage financing on a CPI-adjusted floating rate bond which mimics the price volatility of emerging market 10-year notes collateralized by the Nordic Crown Jewels payable over a historical period commensurate with th — VOLS by 90 (@rgraham33) December 24, 2022

Next thing you know they’ll get a free new stadium too…. hmmmm…. — J (@Cockycaster) December 24, 2022

Broadway and Opryland too. This is gross negligence — Shannon Nicole Meyer (@ohallelujah) December 24, 2022

Wow that’s ridiculous — Shana (@shanavallejo) December 24, 2022

Yes and while we freeze we have to pay for the Titans new billion dollar stadium ‍♀️‍♀️ — Tiffany 111 (@Tiffany36507169) December 24, 2022

Wake up, people. We’re not up against the loyal opposition. The left (Democrats) seek your enslavement and destruction. You don’t need to play nice with those who want to kill you — and they do. — Rod (@IAMROD) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas, Tennessee.

