WATCH: ‘Don’t F*ck*ng Touch Me!’: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Flips Out on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl

Steve Sarkisian
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The first rule of putting hands on Steve Sarkisian is don’t ever put your hands on Steve Sarkisian.

Before the Texas Longhorns tilt against the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl, a television staffer put his hands on Steve Sarkisian’s chest to prevent the coach from running out onto the field before the appointed time.

For this, Sarkisian nearly removed the staffer’s head.

“Don’t f*ck*ing touch me again motherf*ck*r,” Sarkisian was seen screaming. “Get your f*ck*ng hands off me.”

Well, that is a mistake the staffer will likely not make again. As it turns out, the players aren’t the only ones a little amped up before a bowl game. I mean, why would you mess with a guy who looks like this?

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the Valero Alamo Bowl game against the Washington Huskies at Alamodome on December...

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns arrives before the Valero Alamo Bowl game against the Washington Huskies at Alamodome on December 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

For all of his energy, however, the Longhorns lost to the Huskies 27-20.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.