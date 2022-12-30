WATCH: ‘Don’t F*ck*ng Touch Me!’: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Flips Out on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl

The first rule of putting hands on Steve Sarkisian is don’t ever put your hands on Steve Sarkisian.

Before the Texas Longhorns tilt against the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl, a television staffer put his hands on Steve Sarkisian’s chest to prevent the coach from running out onto the field before the appointed time.

For this, Sarkisian nearly removed the staffer’s head.

“Don’t f*ck*ing touch me again motherf*ck*r,” Sarkisian was seen screaming. “Get your f*ck*ng hands off me.”

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian with that “Get your hands off me, bro” energy before the Alamo Bowl pic.twitter.com/SkDfNcwPQW — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 30, 2022

Well, that is a mistake the staffer will likely not make again. As it turns out, the players aren’t the only ones a little amped up before a bowl game. I mean, why would you mess with a guy who looks like this?

For all of his energy, however, the Longhorns lost to the Huskies 27-20.