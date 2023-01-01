‘LeRapeApologist’: LeBron James Blasted for Cheering on Deshaun Watson

LeBron James
Getty Images/Kevin C. Co
Dylan Gwinn

We know that LeBron James stopped rooting for his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, because of Jerry Jones’ stance against anthem kneeling. However, apparently, James has no problem cheering for people accused of sexually assaulting or harassing two dozen women.

On Sunday, as Deshaun Watson and the Browns were beating the Commanders in Washington, James sent a congratulatory tweet to Watson, letting the QB know that he was “getting his rhythm back.”

The incredibly tone-deaf tweet from the nation’s leading jock moralizer did not escape the attention of fans, who promptly took James to task for his post.

So, moral of the story, the next time you hear LeBron James moralizing on women’s rights, you should give it as much attention/credit as you give him when he talks about the 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, the police, China, Nike, etc…

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.