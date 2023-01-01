We know that LeBron James stopped rooting for his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, because of Jerry Jones’ stance against anthem kneeling. However, apparently, James has no problem cheering for people accused of sexually assaulting or harassing two dozen women.

On Sunday, as Deshaun Watson and the Browns were beating the Commanders in Washington, James sent a congratulatory tweet to Watson, letting the QB know that he was “getting his rhythm back.”

Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

The incredibly tone-deaf tweet from the nation’s leading jock moralizer did not escape the attention of fans, who promptly took James to task for his post.

You stopped being a cowboys fan because of Jerry Jones but you are now actively rooting for Deshaun Watson!? — Jimmy Askins (@JimmyFromTheQ) January 1, 2023

My son is a huge fan of you.. he no longer will be supporting you after this tweet. Supporting Watson is no message you should be sending to the young kids out there. What's next you will tweet about R Kelly? — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) January 1, 2023

The moral compass of professional sports cheering on his favorite sexual deviant — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) January 1, 2023

So, moral of the story, the next time you hear LeBron James moralizing on women’s rights, you should give it as much attention/credit as you give him when he talks about the 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, the police, China, Nike, etc…