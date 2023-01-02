BYU Offensive Lineman Sione Veikoso Dies at 22 After Retaining Wall Collapse

The BYU football community is mourning the loss of freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso after the 22-year-old was killed by a collapsing retaining wall in his native Hawaii, the team announced Friday.

“On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” the BYU Football Twitter account wrote. “Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.”

BYU coach Kalani Sitake also posted a tribute to his fallen player.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” Sitake wrote. “His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

Details surrounding Veikoso’s death are not entirely known. But it is known that the 22-year-old was working with a group of men to erect a 15-foot retaining wall when a portion of the wall collapsed. First responders raced to the scene and began working to free those trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed wall. Two of the workers were in serious condition, KITV in Honolulu reports.

Veikoso attended Arizona State before arriving at BYU. He also served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2018-20 in Brazil.

Sione Veikoso is survived by sisters Mele and Sanimata and a brother also named Sione.