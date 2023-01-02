‘Please Be Okay’: Prayers and Well-Wishes Pour Out for Bills Safety Damar Hamlin After Collapse on Field

Damar Hamlin
AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel
Paul Bois

Social media united on Monday as people offered prayers and well-wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suddenly collapsed on the field.

As Breitbart News reported, the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed CPR before being taken to the hospital.

“The 24-year-old Hamiln was taken off the field on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital at around 9:25 p.m. Eastern Time,” noted the report. “An early report by Fox Sports reporter Joe Danneman claimed that Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing on his own immediately after his collapse.”

People from across America poured out their sympathies in response to the news.

