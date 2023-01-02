Social media united on Monday as people offered prayers and well-wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suddenly collapsed on the field.

As Breitbart News reported, the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed CPR before being taken to the hospital.

“The 24-year-old Hamiln was taken off the field on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital at around 9:25 p.m. Eastern Time,” noted the report. “An early report by Fox Sports reporter Joe Danneman claimed that Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing on his own immediately after his collapse.”

People from across America poured out their sympathies in response to the news.

Cincinnati Bengals Fan Makes A Sign Praying For Damar Hamlin 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VWRBHG6SUi — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 3, 2023

Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/QnO7DpAo7u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. 🙏 — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023

If you’d like to pray but are struggling with words, Psalm 91 is a plea for protection. #damarhamlin pic.twitter.com/pEYfYIkoHQ — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) January 3, 2023

The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin on why he stayed in his home state and played at Pitt: "I had a little brother that was two years old at the time. I wanted him to just grow up with a role model in his life and to give him someone to be able to model himself after." Praying 🙏 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2023

This image man. Damar Hamlin with his mom Nina. I’ve heard stories about her working around the clock to help make him a football star. Daycare. Cleaning business. This video is a dream realized. pic.twitter.com/YT3USWJg2b — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 3, 2023

Man, I really don’t know what to say…sending my love and prayers to #DamarHamlin, his family and his teammates. Truly heartbreaking…🙏💚 — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) January 3, 2023