Cincinnati is honoring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin by lighting up the stadium and other buildings in blue.

Video footage shows the stadium flooded with blue light along with the Fifth Third Bank, 11 Alive reported Tuesday:

The Monday Night Football game was suspended once Hamlin, a defensive back, suffered a serious injury in the first quarter and received CPR, according to Breitbart News.

“The game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was immediately suspended after Hamlin was hit hard, then stood up, and suddenly collapsed where he stood,” the outlet said, adding the 24-year-old was eventually rushed to a hospital.

This morning we continue to follow the latest developments on Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin. @DrewAmman is live at UC Medical Center as fans and the sports world, prays for Hamlin's recovery.

The stadium and other buildings in downtown are lit up blue. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VgQJ2OXlGO — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) January 3, 2023

In an update early Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the team’s post read:

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

An image captured players kneeling on the field in a show of support as fans watched:

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Bills said.

The term cardiac arrest refers to abrupt loss of heart function that can happen suddenly or due to additional symptoms, according to the American Heart Association.

“Cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. The heart stops beating properly. The heart’s pumping function is ‘arrested,’ or stopped,” the site reads.

“In cardiac arrest, death can result quickly if proper steps aren’t taken immediately. Cardiac arrest may be reversed if CPR is performed and a defibrillator shocks the heart and restores a normal heart rhythm within a few minutes,” it continued.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills followers expressed their deepest concern over Hamlin, the Canadiens Montreal writing, “Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, and our friends in Buffalo. The entire sporting world is behind you during this difficult time.”

“The whole United States are supporting this young man. Praying. Everyone I know is praying,” another user replied.