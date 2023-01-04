NFL Will Not Resume Bengals-Bills Game ‘This Week’ After Damar Hamlin Collapse

The NFL has decided that the game between the Bengals and Bills will not resume this week in the wake of Monday night’s collapse and hospitalization of Bills player Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back fell on the field during Monday Night Football, struck by a sudden heart attack after a tackle in the first quarter of the game. Hamlin was immediately sent to the hospital and is now in critical condition.

In light of the medical emergency, the game was immediately suspended. Still, questions have arisen about how the league can restart the game in light of the fact that the season is already very near its end.

The mystery will continue, though, since the league has decided that the game cannot be restarted this week with only one more week of regular-season play remaining.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement, according to ProFootball Talks. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”

The NFL added that it has made no decision on when it might finish the game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston