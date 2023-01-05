‘I’m In a Good Place Right Now’: Bengals’ Tee Higgins Relieved to Hear Damar Hamlin Improving

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the man Bills Safety Damar Hamlin tackled before he collapsed on Monday, said he is relieved to hear Hamlin’s condition has improved.

Speaking with reporters after practice on Thursday, Higgins said that he and Damar Hamlin’s mom have been in regular contact since the safety had been admitted to the hospital. But, recalling the moment that Hamlin fell shortly after the place, Higgins said he did not immediately realize the seriousness of the situation.

“At first, me being a football player, I’m thinking he just flopped,” Higgins said a. “I looked again and seen what happened. I just turned my head and did not think about it. I knew it was something crazy. Something tragic. It was hard.”

Higgins said he went to the hospital to check on Damar Hamlin immediately after the NFL suspended the game on Monday.