‘I’m In a Good Place Right Now’: Bengals’ Tee Higgins Relieved to Hear Damar Hamlin Improving

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the man Bills Safety Damar Hamlin tackled before he collapsed on Monday, said he is relieved to hear Hamlin’s condition has improved.

Speaking with reporters after practice on Thursday, Higgins said that he and Damar Hamlin’s mom have been in regular contact since the safety had been admitted to the hospital. But, recalling the moment that Hamlin fell shortly after the place, Higgins said he did not immediately realize the seriousness of the situation.

“At first, me being a football player, I’m thinking he just flopped,” Higgins said a. “I looked again and seen what happened. I just turned my head and did not think about it. I knew it was something crazy. Something tragic. It was hard.”

Higgins said he went to the hospital to check on Damar Hamlin immediately after the NFL suspended the game on Monday.

“Damar’s mom hit me, texted me this morning, and told me about everything, and it made me feel even more at home,” Higgins said. “I really appreciate them, just hearing from them and them having my back as well, so yeah. Feels good,” he added.https://twitter.com/FOX19Joe/status/1611097644113215489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1611097644113215489%7Ctwgr%5Ef4e8bef83fd14ffb823fb451c6e41d14900e1bf2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2023%2F01%2F05%2Ftee-higgins-good-place-following-damar-hamlin-health-update%2F
Breitbart News has reported Damar Hamlin’s condition has steadily improved since the fateful game on Monday, with one report indicating that he woke up and asked “who won the game?” While Hamlin remains “critically ill,” according to one doctor, his cognitive functions remain readily intact.

“The doctors added that Hamlin is moving his extremities and has been able to write answers to questions. However, they noted that he is still intubated and on a respirator, so he is unable to speak,” noted Breitbart News.

Damar Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday thanking fans for their support as he pulls through.

 

