Rising ONE Championship Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

Victoria Lee, a promising MMA fighter with the ONE Championship fight organization, has passed away at the age of 18.

Lee’s death was announced Saturday in an Instagram post by Victoria’s sister and atomweight champion, Andrea Lee. No cause of death was given.

“She has gone too soon, and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela Lee wrote. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

According to Yahoo! Sports:

Scheduled to compete in her fourth MMA bout Jan. 14 at ONE on Prime Video 6, Lee had a 3-0 record in MMA. Lee debuted in February 2021 with a rear-naked choke submission of Sunisa Srisen. After a first-round armbar win over Luping Wang in July 2021, Lee picked up her first TKO against previously undefeated Victoria Souza in September 2021. Prior to her pro MMA debut, Lee impressed at the junior level across multiple combat sports. She was two-time Hawaiian pankration junior world champion, a Hawaii state wrestling champion, and an IMMAF junior world champion.

Lee hails from a family of MMA royalty. Her siblings, Angela and Christian Lee are title holders with ONE Championship.

Victoria Lee was slated to compete at ONE Championship on Prime Video 6 in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 13 (January 13 in the United States) against India’s Zeba Bano.