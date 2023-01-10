Air Force Football Player Hunter Brown Dead at 21

Air Force football player Hunter Brown had a medical emergency on his way to class Monday and died. He was 21 years old.

The Air Force Academy announced his death on Tuesday.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, in a statement. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.#NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/amPlznZqTC — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) January 10, 2023

According to reports, Brown, a sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana, had just left his dorm room and was making his way to class when he suddenly collapsed. Emergency services responded to the scene, but efforts to revive the cadet were unsuccessful.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Brown was a management major and a two-year member of the Falcons football squad.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Air Force and the EL Paso County Sheriff’s Office. No specific cause of death has been released.