REPORT: ‘Madden’ Video Game Removes CPR Celebration After Damar Hamlin Collapse

The CPR touchdown celebration in the Madden video game is being discontinued in the wake of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse due to cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football last week.

In an exclusive report to TMZ Sports, a spokesman for EA Sports claims that the TD celebration will be removed from Madden 23 via an update.

Hamlin collapsed last Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood after the tackle, appeared to be ready to walk back to the huddle for the next play, then suddenly collapsed. Buffalo’s medical team worked feverishly to revive Hamlin. Performing CPR for 9 minutes before an ambulance came to take the player away to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo on Monday, nearly one week after collapsing during a Monday Night Football.

Ironically, NFL players continued the CPR celebration this weekend even after Hamlin’s injury.

People from across the world are not happy with the Steelers “CPR” celebration in light of Damar Hamlin’s life threatening injury that just happened earlier this week ὄ pic.twitter.com/2YlNv0WfXa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2023

The NFL has not said whether it will follow EA’s lead and disallow the CPR celebration.