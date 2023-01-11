Report: Antonio Brown Accused of Sending ‘Explicit Videos’ to Teen Boy

According to a police report via TMZ Sports, NFL player Antonio Brown was accused of sending “explicit videos” to the teenage son of a woman he was living with.

A recording of a 911 call from Nov. 28 reveals that the woman told police that Brown was threatening her at his home in Tampa, Florida, TMZ reported.

The woman claimed she and her children had arrived at Brown’s home the day before and found Brown in a bad mood. He began “throwing a fit,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher. And she added that she took the children outside to let Brown cool down. But instead, she said Brown began to “throw all of my clothes out of the house.”

She also told the operator that Brown was “sending explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

She is also heard yelling at Brown, “This is not legal,” and “You might want to go inside! You better hide out!”

Another 911 call from a neighbor confirmed that Brown was throwing the woman’s belongings out of the house.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest, but the police never performed the arrest as the woman later recanted her claim that Brown threatened her with violence.

There is an active arrest warrant out for former NFL WR Antonio Brown from Tampa PD for domestic violence battery. pic.twitter.com/RUN0BpXji7 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 1, 2022

Brown seems to have this issue repeatedly. For example, in 2019, he was also involved with a woman he wanted to throw out of his house. During that incident, Brown sued to get the woman to leave, despite the fact that she had a child with him.

Brown hasn’t played pro football since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dumped him after he went into a wild tirade, stripping off his jersey and gear and dramatically leaving the field in January of last year.

