VIDEO: Jags’ Trevor Lawrence Celebrates Huge Comeback Win Over Chargers with Visit to Waffle House

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence cemented his everyman reputation on Saturday by celebrating the team’s amazing comeback win over the L.A. Chargers with a visit to a Jacksonville Waffle House.

The Jags battled back from a 27-point deficit to win Saturday’s game 31-30 after Lawrence threw four touchdown passes. And a few hours later, Lawrence’s wife posted an Instagram story video with the captions “We have peaked,” and “It’s only a won with Waffle House,” showing the player and some friends entering a local eatery, MSN Sports reported.

What did Trevor Lawrence do after completing the 3rd largest comeback in NFL Playoff history? Went to Waffle House of course

The Jags struggled in the first half as the Chargers built a 27-point lead and intercepted four of Lawrence’s passes. But the second half was a different story as the Jags rallied for the win. Still, that first half was so bad even Lawrence tweeted that, “They had us in the first half, not gonna lie.”

But the win was very satisfying for the blond-haired Clemson graduate.

“You couldn’t write a better script to win a game like that tonight, so it makes it more special, but don’t want to do that again,” Lawrence said after the game, according to ESPN. “Got to take care of the ball. That’s where it starts.”

The win was the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history behind the Buffalo Bills’ 32-point bounce back against the Houston Oilers in 1992. It also marks the third time the Jags made a rally of at least 17 points this year.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson praised Lawrence for being able to make comebacks like Saturday’s.

“That’s what I love about Trevor and his demeanor and his aggressiveness and the ability to just forget and move on. But he’ll be the first one to tell you that it’s not about him. The guys around him, too, made plays. Protection was good. Receivers doing a nice job being where they needed to be,” Pederson said.

Jags receiver Zay Jones also hailed Lawrence for putting his head down and barreling through.

“He was like, ‘All we’ve got to focus on is the now.’ Those are his words, and I have never been a part of anything like that before. That was something truly special. That was a miracle,” Jones said.

The Jaguars will go on to the divisional round next week, though their opponents are not yet determined.

