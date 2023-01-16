Georgia’s Devin Willock Shared Sweet Moment with Young Fan Hours Before Fatal Car Crash

Georgia fan Sam Kramer and his 7-year-old grandson, Camdyn, were some of the last to see Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock alive just before his fatal car crash.

Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died early on Sunday morning in a single-car accident near Watkinsville, several miles south of the University of Georgia. Another player and a recruiting coordinator were also injured in the accident, the cause of which is still under investigation.

But hours before the wreck claimed his life, Willock met Kramer and his grandson at a local restaurant, according to the New York Post.

“I just kinda gave him kind of a fist bump. I said, ‘Hey Devin, congrats with everything that’s going on.’ He turned and saw Camdyn sitting there, and Camdyn was kinda wide-eyed looking at him,” Kramer said, the paper reported.

Willock even took time to let the boy try on his championship ring.

“I remember I just told Camdyn, ‘Hey, you’ve got one. But he’s got the real deal.’ And so Devin, without even stopping or flinching, took the ring off and gave it to Camdyn and said, ‘I’d love to see what you look like in the ring,'” Kramer said.

Kramer posted some photos of their meeting and praised Willock for taking time to meet a fan. The player then retweeted the post.

Only hours later, the player was dead on the scene of the accident.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Sunday.

“Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate, and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

