Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Tragic Boating Accident

Charlotte FC announced Thursday that English defender Anton Walkes has died from injuries sustained in a boating crash. He was 25 years old.

Walkes was left unconscious when his boat collided with another near Miami Marine Stadium around 3 PM on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The player was given CPR by first responders of the Miami Fire and Rescue unit and was transported to a local hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did not have any statement on how the accident happened or who was at fault but put out a statement noting Walkes’ condition afterward and lamenting his passing. In addition, they said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

“Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy,” the team said in a statement. “The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

The team’s owner, David Tepper, added that everyone is “devastated” by Walkes’ passing.

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Tepper wrote.

Major League Soccer called the news “tragic” early on Thursday.

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans,” the statement read.

Walkes’ former team, Tottenham Hotspur, also said they were “deeply saddened” by the news. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes,” the team wrote. “The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Walkes leaves behind his girlfriend and partner, Alexis, and his little daughter, Ayla.

