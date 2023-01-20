‘Stick to Sports!’: Leftists Blast Tony Dungy for Invoking Damar Hamlin at March for Life

Leftists online have taken former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy to task for using Damar Hamlin’s recovery from cardiac arrest as proof of the power of prayer and how that same prayer can be used to change minds and save the lives of the unborn.

Dungy, an outspoken defender of life, was making his first appearance at the March for Life, the first such gathering since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Dungy used Hamlin’s collapse on the field due to cardiac arrest to show that life is valuable. He also spoke about how the outpouring of prayer fueled Hamlin’s recovery.

Prayers that can be used to change minds and save the lives of those yet to be born.

“Damar’s recovering now, he’s home, he’s been released from the hospital,” Dungy said. But what’s the lesson in that? An unbelievable thing happened that night in a professional football game with millions of dollars of ticket money on the line. That game was canceled. Why? Because a life was at stake. And people wanted to see that life saved. These are people who aren’t necessarily religious, they got together and called on God. Well, that should be encouraging us, because that’s exactly why we’re here. Because every day in this country, innocent lives are at stake. The only difference is they don’t belong to a famous athlete, and they’re not seen on national TV. But those lives are still important to God and in God’s eyes.”

Dungy: We know that there are a lot of people in this country that do not believe that, they do not see these babies as being important, they don't even see them as lives. So what can we do about that? I think we have to take a lesson from Damar’s story. We have to pray. pic.twitter.com/h15rBlJMck — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2023

Dungy’s views on how prayer can save the lives of people born and unborn did not sit well with liberals on Twitter.

Stick to sports or go full crackpot, Dungy. Using a potential on-field tragedy to prop up your antiquated views is shameful. Dungy and Tafoya must have had some lovely chats during SNF……. https://t.co/e86QZYiHVG — sheldon antle (@sheldonantle) January 20, 2023

There is no excuse or reason for Tony Dungy to use Damar Hamlin's health scare like this. https://t.co/B37VYSz44d — Karim (@shift_in2_turbo) January 20, 2023

Tony Dungy does not speak on any choices I, nor any other woman, makes with their body. We can’t trust him to act mildly interested while calling the third-largest comeback in postseason history… but his stance on abortion is something I should take seriously? ok boomer https://t.co/NZwtR2Gns2 — Kate Magdziuk (@katemagdziuk) January 20, 2023

tony dungy is a horrific bigot who doesn’t deserve a platform, and with this strong defense of “morally upright,” it’s pretty clear you are as well, steak-head https://t.co/YFguwEJ49v — Robert☃️ (@RobertZeglinski) January 20, 2023

The left once celebrated Dungy when he became the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl. But that was before he criticized Democrat senators and presidents for their abortion views.

Makes you wonder what the reaction would be if Dungy had achieved that milestone today.