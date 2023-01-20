During his podcast, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer advised Tom Brady to go ahead and retire so he can finally spend some time with his kids.

Speaking on The Jordan Poyer Podcast, the Bills player hinted that Brady was past his prime after struggling in Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys, putting the Buccaneers out of contention.

“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer began. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast. I said, ‘you can’t count Tom out.’ … And sure as s–t he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man.”

“I didn’t like watching that game. It was hard to watch,” Poyer continued. “You’re down 27-0 at halftime (it was 18-0). He was defeated. You could see he was defeated. I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and out of football. But it does take 11 to play the game. Go be with your kids, Tom. I appreciate everything you’ve done in this league. I got two picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games. I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom.”

Brady was blasted for what many said was a “dirty play” during the game. But dirty or not, it didn’t save him or his team from ending their 2022 season with the Wild Card loss to the Cowboys.

Perhaps buttressing Poyer’s point, this season was Tom Brady’s first losing season in a decade. The Buccaneers ended with an 8-9 record – Brady’s worst since 2002 when he went 9-7 with the New England Patriots.

As far as Poyer is concerned, at least, Brady should have heeded his soon-to-be ex-wife’s advice and retired to spend time with the family.

According to reports, one of Gisele Bündchen’s main bones of contention is that Tom kept going back to football despite her pleading with him to retire for the family’s sake.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston