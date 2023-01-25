White Football Player Who Lost Scholarship for Rapping the ‘N-Word,’ Lands HBCU Offer

Marcus Stokes, the student who lost his football scholarship when the University of Florida bowed to the woke mob after he was seen on video rapping the n-word, is apparently being offered a chance to play for a historically black college.

In Nov., Stokes posted a video of himself rapping the n-word to a song on his car stereo system, and he was immediately best by the woke mob for being a white kid rapping the offensive word. The video was only seconds long, but it was enough for the cancel culture to claim him as a victim.

Florida Gators QB recruit Marcus Stokes with some choice words. He’s Caucasian. pic.twitter.com/l3Zv29ljUa — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) November 18, 2022

The din became so great that the Florida Gators canceled his scholarship and told him he was not welcome in Gainesville.

The youngster was conciliatory over the incident and did not blame the Gators.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words, and posted a video of it on social media,” Stokes wrote in a tweet he later deleted. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

Stokes had several other irons in the fire at the time — including some interest by Penn State –, but it appears all that dried up after the n-word controversy.

But sanity seems to be prevailing at last. It looks like the historically black university (HBCU) Albany State University in Georgia is now set to offer the player a chance to join them in Atlanta, the player told his followers on Twitter.

Imma find my home https://t.co/of25ZMgc2e — Marcus “JOKER” Stokes (@marcusstokes06) January 24, 2023

This is a great outcome for Stokes. He may have made a serious error not understanding that a white kid singing the n-word would bring the woke mob to his doorstep. But he certainly did not deserve to have his life upended by a mistake.

Hopefully, Stokes will now be able to get his life back on track in spite of the left-wing haters on Twitter.

