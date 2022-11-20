Florida Pulls Scholarship Offer After QB Raps N-Word in Video

The University of Florida retracted its scholarship offer to a four-star high school quarterback after the player was seen on video rapping the n-word.

The video is mere seconds long, but in it, former Gator commit Marcus Stokes can be seen rapping the words “Welcome back, n*gg*!”

Stokes issued a statement on Twitter after Florida pulled the offer.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words, and posted a video of it on social media,” Stokes wrote. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

Stokes had several offers from other major programs. In fact, the quarterback had initially committed to Penn State prior to agreeing to play for Florida. Though, given the video and Florida’s reaction to it, those schools will likely not want to appear overly anxious to reestablish ties with Stokes.