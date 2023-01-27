Ex-NFL Player Suffers Nearly Fatal Stroke at 35: ‘God Not Done with Me Yet’

Former Washington Redskins lineman Chris “Swaggy” Baker suffered a shocking and nearly fatal stroke at the age of only 35.

Recording a message from his hospital bed, Baker told fans in an Instagram story Wednesday that he nearly died from the medical emergency but added that it looks like God isn’t done with him.

“Tell your love ones you love ’em, my life almost ended 2 days ago,” Baker said in the video, according to TMZ.

“I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet,” he said, wearing his hospital gown and trussed up with medical monitoring devices.

The player’s mother told TMZ that the stroke was very “serious” and that he required emergency surgery when first brought to the Connecticut hospital. However, she also noted that doctors are encouraged by the “miracle” recovery he is already making.

Baker posted another video with a brief snapshot of him in a wheelchair in the hospital.

The defensive tackle played for the Redskins from 2011 to 2016, and the recently renamed Commanders posted a get well message on his Instagram post featuring praying hands and hearts.

Baker also played briefly for the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Miami Dolphins during his nine-year NFL career.

Starting at Penn State, Baker finished his college football career at Hampton University, where he recorded 214 tackles and 12 sacks before signing with the Broncos in 2009. He spent only one season each with the Broncos and Dolphins before his six seasons with the Redskins.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston