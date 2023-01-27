Lawyer: Panthers’ Hire of Frank Reich Reveals NFL’s ‘Legitimate Race Problem’

A lawyer representing Steve Wilks, the former Carolina Panthers interim coach who was turned down for the permanent head coaching position in favor of former Colts coach Frank Reich, says that Carolina’s refusal to hire his client shows that the NFL has a “legitimate race problem.”

Wilks, who is black, took over head coaching duties in Carolina after a tumultuous first month of the 2022 season. After taking the reins, Wilks restored the Panthers to some credibility by guiding them to a 6-6 record. However, despite his success and interest and the public support of several key members of the team, Wilks was not given the full-time job, and the Panthers hired former Colts coach Frank Reich, who is white, instead.

David Wigdon, Wilks’ attorney, released a statement following Reich’s hire highlighting what he calls the NFL’s “legitimate race problem.”

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper,” the statement read.

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

This is not the first time Wilks has become involved in a potential or actual legal proceeding involving race and the NFL. Most notably, he was a member of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

It is also not the first time Wilks has been passed over for a white head coach. In Arizona, Wilks was fired after one season as the head coach of the Cardinals and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, a young white head coach with no previous NFL head coaching experience and a very spotty record as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

For Reich’s part, he became head coach of the Colts in 2018 and led them to two playoff appearances before being dismissed in the middle of the 2022 season and replaced by Jeff Saturday.

Wilks issued a statement after Reich’s hire.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Wilks began his NFL coaching career in 2006 when the Chicago Bears hired him as their defensive backs coach.