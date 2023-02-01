Philadelphia Eagles’ Josh Sills Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from an incident that occurred almost four years ago.

Sills is being accused of the heinous crime over accusations that he attacked a woman in Guernsey County, Ohio, on Dec. 5, 2019, when Sills was in college, according to TMZ Sports.

Prosecutors charge that Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will,” the indictment states.

“In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills, engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation,” the Ohio Attorney General said in a news release, according to the New York Post.

The filing notes that the 25-year-old Ohio native is charged with one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping.

Sills had only just been signed last year by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent after failing to find a contract during the 2022 NFL Draft. He had only played in one game with The Eagles when the Philadelphians faced the Cardinals on Oct. 9.

The player transferred from West Virginia University to Oklahoma State in 2020 and, as a senior, was voted team captain to lead the team that year. In addition, he earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first-team two years running.

The Eagles have not released a statement on Sills’ arrest.

Sills is not the only player to have faced legal trouble on the cusp of the Super Bowl this year. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested and charged with domestic violence only days before his team faced the Eagles on Jan. 29.

The 49ers allowed Omenihu to play despite the arrest. Of course, the 49ers lost the game, putting them out of the hunt for a Super Bowl ring.

Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the 20213 Super Bowl.

