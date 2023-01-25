49ers’ Charles Omenihu to Play Sunday Despite Domestic Violence Arrest

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that defensive end Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game despite his arrest on domestic violence charges this week.

“We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told the press on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. “We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.”

The NFL also noted that Omenihu is still cleared to play.

“The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy,” the league said Wednesday. “There is no change to his status.”

The 25-year-old was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and released after posting bail on Monday, the day after the 49ers defeated the Cowboys, setting them up to continue their hunt for a Super Bowl ring this year.

Omenihu was reportedly taken into custody at 4:39 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He was later served with an order of protection ordering him to stay away from the alleged victim.

The woman, who was said to be the player’s girlfriend, told police that Omenihu “pushed her to the ground” during an argument. While she claimed to be injured, police reported seeing no outward signs of injury. The woman also refused medical assistance at the scene.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has not yet decided if the player will be charged.

The 2019 Texans fifth-round NFL Draft pick suffered an oblique injury on Sunday and has been listed day-to-day on his injury.

