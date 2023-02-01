VIDEO: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight at Vermont Middle School Basketball Game

A 60-year-old man has died after a fight involving several adults at a Vermont middle school basketball game on Tuesday night.

Video from the scene shows adults punching and kicking each other in a fight that involved as many as a dozen people.

The man who died, identified as Russell Giroux, was transported to a local hospital following the fight but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police told local media that the cause of the fight was unknown, and several participants had left the gymnasium by the time officers arrived on the scene. Both middle schools – St. Albans and Alburgh – put out statements offering their condolences to Giroux’s family.

“All of us in the Maple Run Community are shocked and saddened by last night’s death of Russell Giroux after a physical altercation during a basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center,” the statement from Alburgh read.

“We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. Since our students observed the altercation, we are working in the next days to support our students and families in dealing with the consequences of the altercation and Mr. Giroux’s death.”

St. Albans added, “Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.