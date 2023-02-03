CBS Reportedly Staged ‘Intervention’ For Tony Romo Amid Broadcast Woes

After controversy swirled around CBS Sports broadcaster Tony Romo this week, news has emerged that network bosses staged an “intervention” with him to address his flagging performance in the broadcast booth.

CBS execs reportedly flew to Romo’s home in Dallas, Texas, several times last year to review game film to help him get his mojo back, the New York Post reported.

CBS officials reacted to the Post’s report, calling it “a complete mischaracterization” of the meetings. They said they “meet regularly with our on-air talent” for critiquing sessions and discussions.

Romo has only been with the network for a few years having signed a massive $17 million contract with CBS in 2020 after his abrupt retirement from the NFL. The contract made him the highest-paid game analyst in TV history.

But clearly, CBS suits are unhappy with his performance and feel that he lost his rapport with partner Jim Nantz.

The paper added that executives reviewed tapes, had dinner and discussed the former player’s work on air. But thus far, insiders say it has not done the network much good.

The stakes are high for next year, too, because CBS is set to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2024 with Romo and Nantz in the broadcast booth.

Romo has been the subject of much criticism by fans and sports reporters both. And earlier this week he was under fire for what some felt was his near catastrophe with a racial slur. Many insisted that he “nearly said the n-word” during his call of the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ringer podcaster Van Lathan Jr. led the criticism when he thought he heard Romo say the letter “n” and then pause. To Luther, that indicated he caught himself before blurting out the n-word.

Whatever Romo was about to say, he clearly did not say the n-word. But many fans were shocked anyway by what they perceived. Indeed, it is far more likely he was going to say “Niners,” than the n-word.

