Ex-NFL Star Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI at Crash Scene

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested in Florida Saturday after police found him sleeping on the side of the road when they responded to a report of a car accident with injuries.

According to Fox Sports reporter Andy Slater, officers found Davis lying down and fast asleep on the shoulder of the road when they arrived at around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police reports say that Davis was arrested after he allegedly slammed into a disabled car that was sitting on the shoulder. They added that the car he hit then slammed into a person who was outside of and next to the vehicle. When officers woke the former player, he told them, “I was tired,” the New York Post reported.

The 34 -year-old former player reportedly told police he had two mixed drinks at a club hours before the morning accident but also refused sobriety tests.

So far, Davis has only been hit with one DUI charge, but the person injured during the accident was taken to the hospital with “multiple injuries,” so more charges may be pending in the near future.

Davis posted a $500 bond and was released.

The Miami Dolphins initially selected Davis in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded him. to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He then played for the Colts for six seasons before retiring in 2018 as a Buffalo Bills player in an abrupt departure during the halftime of his very first game with the latter. He was also a two-time Pro Bowl player.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston