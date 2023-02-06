WATCH: Eastern Illinois Basketball Player Facing ‘Internal Discipline’ for Slapping Fan

Eastern Illinois men’s basketball guard Kinyon Hodges is reportedly facing “internal discipline” for having taken a swipe at several fans sitting courtside during a game last week.

Video of the incident recorded during the Feb. 2 game shows Hodges walking up to the two men and slapping them, after which the men stand up and point at the player.

Confirmed: Kinyon Hodges is not a fan of Lindenwood pic.twitter.com/YQfw9whGFV — Caleb DeLoach (@caleb_r_deloach) February 3, 2023

Hodges was hit with a technical foul but was allowed to remain in the game.

The school has acknowledged the incident and says it is taking “internal” actions.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred during the first half of our men’s basketball game at Lindenwood,” Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael said, according to Fox News. “As an athletic department, Eastern Illinois prides itself on good sportsmanship. We do not condone this type of behavior by our men’s basketball team or any of our 500 student-athletes.

“The issue has been addressed with both the player involved for EIU as well as the Ohio Valley Conference with any disciplinary action to be handled internally,” the statement continued. “The player in question understands that this is not the type of behavior displayed by our student-athletes or our men’s basketball program and in the heat of the moment let emotions get the best of him. This will be a learning moment moving forward and we apologize to anyone that may have been adversely impacted by the incident.”

Hodges has reportedly apologized for the incident and said he is “extremely sorry.”

Currently a junior, the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, native is averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston