Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caused a stir with his choice of pre-Super Bowl outfits when he arrived in Phoenix wearing a green skirt, black boots, a beret, and sunglasses.

Fox Sports burned up the Internet was a video of the player’s big entrance.

The outfit raised a lot of eyebrows:

Who told men it’s ok to wear skirts now — Manny Fresh (@bigmoney323) February 12, 2023

How’s a dude just wake up an casually decide “ima wear a skirt today”? — Danny (@DannyDan3210) February 12, 2023

What is going on with men these days. It’s sickening — raerae8233 (@rae_michalak) February 12, 2023

Not everyone was all that concerned over Smith-Schuster’s getup:

Nothing, Men have been wearing Kilts since the first quarter of the eighteenth century…Before that they wore dresses for 1700 years before that. — Psychotic Castle (@PsychoticCastle) February 12, 2023

Lot of men in these comments a little insecure with their masculinity… you keep being you @TeamJuJu — Matthew Levingston (@MattricSystem) February 12, 2023

