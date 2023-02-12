Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caused a stir with his choice of pre-Super Bowl outfits when he arrived in Phoenix wearing a green skirt, black boots, a beret, and sunglasses.
Fox Sports burned up the Internet was a video of the player’s big entrance.
JuJu with the Super Bowl fit 🔥@TeamJuJu x @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/gTdNszs4mg
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023
The outfit raised a lot of eyebrows:
Who told men it’s ok to wear skirts now
— Manny Fresh (@bigmoney323) February 12, 2023
Man they about to lose ♂️♂️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wjmMIM6M0b
— D.McGee (@MyAmazinLife) February 12, 2023
How’s a dude just wake up an casually decide “ima wear a skirt today”?
— Danny (@DannyDan3210) February 12, 2023
These young guys today are weird. Growing up in the 80’s & 90’s Pro Athletes wore a suit. Simple. Elegant.
— Kemba (@kembageorge) February 12, 2023
What is going on with men these days. It’s sickening
— raerae8233 (@rae_michalak) February 12, 2023
Not everyone was all that concerned over Smith-Schuster’s getup:
Nothing, Men have been wearing Kilts since the first quarter of the eighteenth century…Before that they wore dresses for 1700 years before that.
— Psychotic Castle (@PsychoticCastle) February 12, 2023
Lot of men in these comments a little insecure with their masculinity… you keep being you @TeamJuJu
— Matthew Levingston (@MattricSystem) February 12, 2023
