Basketball star LeBron James crowned himself after people in the crowd booed him during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The moment occurred when the jumbotron showed LeBron James enjoying the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Keeping up with his title, “King James,” LeBron put an imaginary crown on his head as the fans booed him.

LeBron James has never been one to brush off heckling. As Breitbart News reported, he recently had to be held back from a heckler who criticized his receding hairline.

LeBron James is routinely chastised and heckled by NBA fans and usually never reacts. However, on Tuesday night, a heckler in Los Angeles got a rise out of the self-proclaimed “Chosen One” by criticizing his receding hairline. The bizarre scene unfolded as James and the Lakers headed to the locker room at halftime of a game against their rivals, the L.A. Clippers. The Lakers were in the process of getting blown out by the Clippers 77-54. Then, suddenly, a heckler went after James.

Bron wanted all of the smoke pic.twitter.com/T0uV5IiIdy — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 25, 2023

James also famously had two hecklers booted from the Lakers-Pacers game in 2021, charging that their comments crossed a line with him.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful, and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters after the game. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan, and a fan should never say it to a player.”