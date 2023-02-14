U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Alex Morgan Open to Boycotting States That Ban Trans Athletes

Woke U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan has now threatened to boycott states that ban biological males from competing alongside women.

Earlier this month, Alex Morgan made headlines when she defended her fellow teammate, Becky Sauerbrunn, after she penned an op-ed in support of men competing alongside women.

“The inclusion of trans kids in sports is the inclusion of kids in sports,” Morgan said. “Everyone should have the ability to play sport.”

Now, as the team stands ready to compete in the in SheBelievesCup between Canada, Brazil, and Japan, Alex Morgan said that she would be having an internal discussion with the team on whether to boycott the states of Texas and Florida, both of which will be hosting the games.

“Looking at these games in Florida and Texas, respectively, we’re going to need to continue to step it up, and have internal discussions as well with the team, because we’re not ones to shy away from hard conversation or taking a stand for what’s right,” Morgan told reporters on Wednesday.

“Playing in Florida and Texas, that’s something that the team definitely needs to look at,” Morgan said, “I think just even talking about it is good,” she added.

Morgan also weighed in on the proposed sponsorship between FIFA and Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Since Saudi Arabia has a less-than-stellar human rights record for its treatment of LGBTQ people and women, Morgan called the partnership bizarre.

“I think it’s bizarre that FIFA has looked to have a `Visit Saudi’ sponsorship for the Women’s World Cup when I, myself, Alex Morgan, would not even be supported and accepted in that country, so I just don’t understand it,” she said. “I think that what Saudi Arabia can do is put efforts into their women’s team that was just formed only a couple of years ago and doesn’t even have a current ranking within the FIFA ranking system because of the few games that they’ve played.

“So that would be my advice to them. And I really hope that FIFA does the right thing,” she added.

In the op-ed defending transgender athletes in women’s sports, Becky Sauerbrunn said that lawmakers should focus on issues like equal pay in sports.

“The proposed ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ does nothing to protect or support girls and women in sports,” Sauerbrunn wrote. “If those putting forth this legislation actually listened to the needs and concerns of women in sports, they would outline clear steps to protect women and girls from the rampant sexual assault and harassment plaguing sports — issues we’ve been fighting in the NWSL.”

“They would clarify what’s being done to ensure all institutions in Missouri are Title IX compliant. They would outline a plan to promote equal pay for women athletes. They would ensure young women and girls have equitable resources in sport, especially young women and girls of color. Instead, they’re pushing kids away from the life-changing power of sports, forever depriving them of the invaluable lessons sport teaches, and the best friends they would find on their teams,” she added.