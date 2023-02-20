‘Disgusting’: Ex-MMA Fighter Nate Marquardt Blasted for Criticizing TV Ad with Men Kissing

Former MMA fighter Nate Marquardt is taking heat from woke activists online after he tweeted about a “disgusting” ad that featured two men kissing.

Marquardt not only called the LGBTQ-themed commercial disgusting, but he added that he had to tell his kids to “look away” from the TV so they wouldn’t see the ad, Fox News reported.

The UFC and Strikeforce fighter was apparently watching the Zac Pauga, and Jordan Wright fight on ESPN Plus on Saturday when he became offended by the commercial.

Marquardt was not content to let his original tweet stand alone, either, and he defended his position without budging when Twitter users joined in to attack him.

For instance, to one Twitter user who said he was violating the Bible by “judging” people, Marquardt replied, “Jesus commanded His people to judge. You have taken the verse out of context. Don’t judge people for what you are doing yourself is the idea.”

He then added, “John 7:24 (ESV) Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment.”

In another case, he said the LGBTQ agenda is “disgusting.”

“It is not hateful to say that homosexuality, pedophilia, or fornication is disgusting,” he wrote. “It’s not loving to be silent when the culture praises things that lead people to Hell (1 Cor 6:9-11). It’s not hateful, but loving to protect children from this world’s evil demented propaganda.”

He also criticized those in MMA media who went on the attack against him:

Hey @MMAJunkie thanks for promoting my tweet!

1- it wasn’t hateful

2- it wasn’t unnecessary

3- ad hominem attacks on me don’t prove your point I am standing up against evil in the media where most people are too scared to get canceled. — Nate Marquardt (@NathanMarquardt) February 19, 2023

I find it interesting how many people are accusing me of being hateful in response to my last few tweets.

1- read their responses and see who is being hateful

2- if they believe God doesn’t exist, what is wrong with hate?

3- if something is wrong, should we speak against it? — Nate Marquardt (@NathanMarquardt) February 19, 2023

Marquardt was a welterweight champion in Strikeforce and fought in the last Strikeforce event in 2013, where he lost to Tarec Saffiedine. His last fight was in 2021, when he lost by TKO to Valdir Araujo.

