Billionaire Jeff Bezos has reportedly hired an investment firm to examine the potential purchase of the Washington Commanders.

Two sources close to the situation told the Washington Post that Bezos has been working with “Allen & Company, a New York-based firm that is prominent in transactions involving professional sports franchises.”

As Breitbart News reported in November of last year, the Amazon founder, worth an estimated $155 billion, was reportedly eyeing to purchase the football team in the wake of current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announcing their intention to potentially sell it.

Though it remains to be seen if the billionaire will purchase the team, his enlistment of Allen & Company shows that his interest in the prospect appears to be serious, considering that the firm recently handled the purchases of the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

“The Panthers were sold in 2018 by Jerry Richardson to David Tepper for $2.275 billion,” noted the Washington Post. “The Broncos were sold last year by the Pat Bowlen Trust to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion, the record sale price for an NFL team.”

Bezos expressed interest in potentially purchasing an NFL team all the way back in 2019 when CBS Sports reported that sources said he “has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks.” No teams were for sale at the time.

Though the Snyders have not explicitly said that they will sell the team after 23 years of ownership, they expressed a willingness to depart in a recent statement, with the Commanders saying that they “have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions.”