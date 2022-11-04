Report: Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z Looking to Purchase Washington Commanders

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is now reportedly looking into potentially buying the Washington Commanders football team after his paper, the Washington Post, routinely badgered the team to change its name from the Redskins.

According to PEOPLE, an unnamed “source” confirmed that the Amazon founder, worth an estimated $155 billion, is eyeing to purchase the football team in the wake of current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announcing their intention to potentially sell the team.

“Bezos is considering making the purchase ‘possibly in partnership with Jay-Z, according to the insider. The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets,” noted the outlet.

Bezos expressed interest in potentially purchasing an NFL team all the way back in 2019 when CBS Sports reported that sources said he “has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks.”

No teams were for sale at the time.

Though the Snyders have not explicitly said that they will sell the team after 23 years of ownership, they expressed a willingness to depart in a recent statement, with the Commanders saying that they “have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions.”

“We are exploring all options,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees, and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the statement concluded.