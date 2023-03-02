Illinois Basketball Player Misses Multiple Practices Due to ‘Caffeine Poisoning’

A college basketball star has missed multiple team practices due to “caffeine poisoning.” A condition he reportedly contracted after binge-drinking energy drinks following his team’s loss to Ohio State.

Matthew Mayer, a transfer from Baylor who is being counted upon to help lead the Illini’s bid for March Madness glory, was curiously absent for a few days after Illinois lost to Ohio State on Sunday. Of course, the team can ill-afford to be missing the services of one of their star players in the all-important month of March. So, his absence necessarily prompted a fair degree of concern from his team and fans.

Well, according to Derek Piper, lead basketball reporter for the Illini Inquirer, Mayer wasn’t down with an ankle sprain or hamstring strain. Instead, he was down with “caffeine poisoning” after drinking five Monster energy drinks while playing video games.

#Illini Matthew Mayer said he’s been sick the past few days with “caffeine poisoning”. Said he drank five Monster energy drinks while playing video games on Sunday (after OSU) and this is his first day back at practice. — Derek Piper (@DPiper247) March 1, 2023

Obviously, people on Twitter had fun with the story.

Mayer after his 5th Monster pic.twitter.com/C3AICL4JEw — Lance Warner (@Lance_Warner_) March 1, 2023

In any event, people choose to drown their sorrows in all kinds of ways. Next time the Illini have a loss, however, Mayer may want to drown his with some water and Gatorade. Or, at least mix some water and Gatorade in with his Monster drinks.