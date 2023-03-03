Some rough play during a college basketball game Thursday led to a punch being thrown on the court, causing both teams to flood the boards looking for a brawl.

The fisticuffs broke out during the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament game between Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and UT-Martin at Ford Center in Indiana when SIUE forward DeeJuan Pruitt took a swing at UT Martin’s Rifen Miguel, TMZ reported.

The conflagration began when Miguel (in white) bumped into Pruitt (In the black and red jersey) as he tried to grab a rebound in the first half. Pruitt was obviously unhappy with the roughness and took a run at Miguel to let him know just how annoyed he was at the bumping.

Miguel leaned back at Pruitt as the two had words, but Pruitt responded with a haymaker to Miguel’s jaw.

WATCH:

Here is everything that happened that led up to DeeJuan Pruitt throwing one of the worst sucker punches that you'll ever see in SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin. Hopefully Rifen Miguel is ok. pic.twitter.com/I0l4QfXSMi — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 3, 2023

Soon enough, both teams rushed to the court, and a short pushing and shoving match ensued. An all-out brawl was avoided as the UT Martin Skyhawks gathered around Miguel to support and protect him.

Miguel then began stumbling around in a near flop as he dramatically showcased his injury for the fans.

Officials eventually ejected both players from the game.

UT Martin ended up defeating SIUE 81-75.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.