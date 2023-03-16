Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet a combined $4.05 million on the Houston Cougars to win March Madness for a potential payout of nearly $40 million.
McIngvale, known for the Gallery Furniture retail chain operating out of Houston, Texas, began putting money down on the Cougars earlier in the season for a combined total of $4.05 million. USA Today broke it down as follows:
Early in the season Mack put down $1.05 million on Houston (+850) at FanDuel Sportsbook, added another $1 million on Houston (+900) at DraftKings and dropped $1 million on Houston (+800) at Caesars Sports. As the tournament drew closer, Mack dropped another $500,000 each on Houston at BetMGM (+1000) and Barstool Sportsbook (+900).
That’s a $4.05 million wager for an astounding $39.475 million payout including his stake. It wouldn’t be surprising if Mack adds a little more onto his bet if Houston advances to the Final Four, either.
McIngvale earned a $75 million payout when the Houston Astros took home the 2022 World Series title, a good portion of which he pays back to customers who purchase in his stores. This year, should McIngvale win March Madness, customers who purchase more than $5,000 in his stores will get their money back.
.@MattressMack just placed the first bet at the brand new Caesars Sportsbook at @HorseshoeLC
$1M on Houston to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship at 8-1 Ὃ pic.twitter.com/bniMiOdWOJ
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 12, 2022
I Always enjoy the visit and a good conversation with Mattress Mack. He came and played Houston Cougers to win cbb National Championship @ 10-1 for 500k with us today.👍 pic.twitter.com/T9lN7yJ1LY
— Carl Johnson (@JicJacJohnson) November 16, 2022
According to ESPN, Houston is the favored team to win with a 6 to 1 betting favorite.
“The 6-1 odds are tied for the longest odds for a pretournament favorite since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The four No. 1 seeds are the top four betting favorites, though the West appears loaded. Four of the top nine favorites are all in the West,” noted ESPN.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.